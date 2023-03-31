Kamal Haasan comments upon the Rohini theatre row

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Rohini Theatre's management has been facing flak since Thursday, as a video of a tribal family being denied access to the screening of Silambarasan's latest outing Pathu Thala, in the theatre, has been going viral on social media.

The video shows a ticket checker restricting entry of the family into the premises, and a bunch of youngsters trying to convince him to permit them, in vain.

In a video, shot by a regional channel after the screening of Pathu Thala, Neelaveni, the woman of the affected tribal family, shared that they are used to discrimination and are often restricted entry into theatres. She also mentioned that the management tore their tickets when they last tried to watch Vijay's Varisu.

While netizens have voiced their concern against the act of discrimination, actor and politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to share his views on the controversy.

Sharing an article published in The New Indian Express, the actor wrote in Tamil, "The tribal family was denied entry into the theatre despite having purchased tickets for the show. They were allowed only after protests and backlash erupted on social media. This is reprehensible." (sic)

The theatre management has been booked under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act by the police.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

