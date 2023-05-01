Home Entertainment Tamil

Ajith-Magizh Thirumeni's AK62 is 'Vidaamuyarchi'

It is confirmed now that composer Anirudh, who had previously worked with Ajith in Vedhalam and Vivegam, will be reuniting with the actor.

Published: 01st May 2023 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Ajith Kumar in his newly released action heist film, 'Thunivu' directed by H Vinoth.

Actor Ajith Kumar in his action heist film, 'Thunivu' directed by H Vinoth. (File photo | IMDb)

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

The long-awaited announcement of Ajith's next with director Magizh Thirumeni has been announced by Lyca Productions on the occasion of the actor's birthday today.

It may be noted that the project which was previously referred to as AK62 was supposed to be directed by Vignesh Shivan. But the filmmaker was disassociated from the project due to creative differences with the production house.

It is confirmed now that composer Anirudh, who had previously worked with Ajith in Vedhalam and Vivegam, will be reuniting with the actor. Cinematographer Nirav Shah, who collaborated with Ajith in Billa, Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai and the recent Thunivu, will be working in Vidaamuyarchi too.

The title reveal poster shows Vidaamuyarchi's font placed over a maze. The caption of the film reads, "Efforts Never Fail." There is no information on the cast and genre of the film yet. They are expected to be revealed soon.

Magizh Thirumeni last made Kalaga Thalaivan, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin. The thriller follows the journey of a vigilante who wars against evil corporates.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

