Home Entertainment Tamil

Veteran Tamil director and actor Manobala passes away at 69

The actor, producer and director began his career with the 1979's Puthiya Vaarpugal, assisting director  Bharathiraaja. 

Published: 03rd May 2023 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Manobala. (File photo | EPS)

Actor Manobala. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Renowned actor-director Manobala passed away on Wednesday after suffering a liver-related ailment. He was 69.  Born as Balachander, the artist-turned-filmmaker took on the name of Manobala to stand out from the more illustrious Balachanders in Tamil cinema. It was actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan who introduced Manobala to veteran director Bharathiraja, who, in turn, took him under his tutelage.  

Manobala

After making his debut as an assistant director in Puthiya Vaarpugal (1979), Manobala went on to assist the ace filmmaker in films like Niram Maaraadha Pookal (1979), and Tik Tik Tik (1981). He also played cameos in these films, and with Aagaya Gangai (1982), starring Karthik and Suhasini, Manobala made his debut as a director. Over the next two decades, Manobala balanced his acting and directing careers and helmed 24 films. His last directorial venture was the 2002 Jayaram-starrer, Naina. 

As a director, Manobala was known for dabbling in various genres, including horror, masala entertainers, thrillers, comedy, and romance. If his Oorkavalan, starring Rajinikanth, spoke about the bane of superstition, Pillai Nila was a solid horror thriller that finds itself in the annals of well-made Tamil horror films. A fascinating aspect of his career was how, just like his guru Bharathiraja, Manobala too worked with many writers and concentrated solely on direction. 

Over his 40+ year career, Manobala worked with actors like Sivaji Ganesan, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, Ambika, Sathyaraj, Mohan, Nalini, Vijay, Ajith, Karthi, Dhanush, Anushka, and  Sivakarthikeyan. As his frequent collaborator and actor-filmmaker RJ Balaji told us, “Manobala was a unifying factor in the lives of many.

He was a part of everyone’s friends circle and was the reason for bringing them together. With a genuine concern for others, he kept in touch regularly.” This aspect of Manobala was seen in his interactions with the stars of various generations, becoming the go-to connection between the present and past stars. 

If Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth reminisced about their long-term equation with their long-time friend, younger celebrities like Karthi, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Jayam Ravi rued the loss of a mentor figure. 

Condolences pour in from CM, politicos

Chennai: CM MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties expressed their condolences over the demise of Manobala, who passed away on Wednesday morning. Stalin said that he was shocked and pained to know about the demise of Manobala and that his demise would be an irreparable loss to the Tamil cinema industry. He also extended his condolence to his family members, cinema fraternity, fans and friends.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor manobala Manobala death
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp