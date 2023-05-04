'Actor, filmmaker, friend': Kollywood celebrities share their fond memories of Manobala

Anusha Sundar Jayabhuvaneshwari B Aswin Devan By

Express News Service

When the man whose heart went out to every one, stopped beating, it isn’t an easy pill to swallow. Actor-director Manobala, who was one of the first to lend shoulders to anyone going through rough terrains in cinema, breathed his last on Wednesday, succmbing to liver-related ailments.

The 69-year-old, who was best known for his comical roles in films like Aranmanai franchise, Ethirneechal, Aadhavan, Maan Karate, Abhiyum Naanum and Siruthai, started his journey in cinema as a filmmaker in Aagaya Gangai in 1982.

In a directorial journey that spanned over two decades, he ticked all the genres out there: Pillai Nila (Psychological horror), Oorkavalan (Action drama), Naina (Supernatural comedy), En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan (Family drama).

It isn’t easy for a filmmaker with such a successful run settle for being an actor at the receiving end of the joke. But, the completely self-aware Manobala only saw this as a tool to continue entertaining people and staying closer to his first love, cinema.

Though he was a sought-after comedian on screen, he played the role of a best friend in the lives of a lot of people in cinema. When we reached out to members of Tamil film community to recount their memories of Manobala, every one across generations commonly shared that he was a constant, who was there for them through their highs and lows.

Radha Mohan (Abhiyum Naanum, Kaatrin Mozhi)

Over these years, Manobala has showered immense love on me and has been one of my closest acquaintances. He called me often and took the liberty to ask a role in my next directorial. Not many knew that Manobala was a great cook, he used to invite me for to his house when he made special dishes. He was a jovial person, who ensured that the mood on the sets was always light and happy.

RJ Balaji (Mookuthi Amman, LKG)

It is extremely shocking to refer to him in the past tense. Manobala was always there for me, both career-wise and personally. He was a great unifying force who brought people together. He was part of every actor’s first circle in cinema. He always cared for the welfare of others and made sure he was constantly in touch with them. It’s a big loss for me both personally and professionally.

Mohan (Pillai Nila)

I knew him even before working in Pillai Nila (1985). When the film’s writer and producer Kalaimani sir reached out to me, I insisted that Manobala directed it. Then our friendship grew stronger. We were vada poda friends. I feel lonely after my dear friend’s demise. At this moment, I am having flashes of all the memories I have shared with him over the thirty years.

Jayaram (Naina)

I was his last hero (Naina). We were supposed to reunite for a film which was to be his ambitious project. He had planned that film but unfortunately, that didn’t materialise. He was a very close friend, and it is rare to find people like him who celebrate your wins like theirs. He never missed a chance to appreciate people. He was as close as Kamal sir and Crazy Mohan sir to me. I have lost a close friend.

Rekha (En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan, Moodu Manthiram)

I am really shocked by his demise. We had planned to meet soon. He also wanted to interview me for his YouTube channel, Waste Paper. Many legends like him have left us in the recent past and it is extremely disturbing. He always cracked jokes and made sure the people around him were happy.

Suhasini Maniratnam (Agaya Gangai, Dhoorathu Pachai)

It was Kamal Haasan who helped Manobala join Bharathiraja as an assistant director and started his journey in cinema. We were very close family friends as well. None of our family functions, Deepavali lunches and birthday parties happened without his presence. He visited us at least once a month. Mani Ratnam was very fond of him and we all shared a special bond.

When the man whose heart went out to every one, stopped beating, it isn’t an easy pill to swallow. Actor-director Manobala, who was one of the first to lend shoulders to anyone going through rough terrains in cinema, breathed his last on Wednesday, succmbing to liver-related ailments. The 69-year-old, who was best known for his comical roles in films like Aranmanai franchise, Ethirneechal, Aadhavan, Maan Karate, Abhiyum Naanum and Siruthai, started his journey in cinema as a filmmaker in Aagaya Gangai in 1982. In a directorial journey that spanned over two decades, he ticked all the genres out there: Pillai Nila (Psychological horror), Oorkavalan (Action drama), Naina (Supernatural comedy), En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan (Family drama).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It isn’t easy for a filmmaker with such a successful run settle for being an actor at the receiving end of the joke. But, the completely self-aware Manobala only saw this as a tool to continue entertaining people and staying closer to his first love, cinema. Though he was a sought-after comedian on screen, he played the role of a best friend in the lives of a lot of people in cinema. When we reached out to members of Tamil film community to recount their memories of Manobala, every one across generations commonly shared that he was a constant, who was there for them through their highs and lows. Radha Mohan (Abhiyum Naanum, Kaatrin Mozhi) Over these years, Manobala has showered immense love on me and has been one of my closest acquaintances. He called me often and took the liberty to ask a role in my next directorial. Not many knew that Manobala was a great cook, he used to invite me for to his house when he made special dishes. He was a jovial person, who ensured that the mood on the sets was always light and happy. RJ Balaji (Mookuthi Amman, LKG) It is extremely shocking to refer to him in the past tense. Manobala was always there for me, both career-wise and personally. He was a great unifying force who brought people together. He was part of every actor’s first circle in cinema. He always cared for the welfare of others and made sure he was constantly in touch with them. It’s a big loss for me both personally and professionally. Mohan (Pillai Nila) I knew him even before working in Pillai Nila (1985). When the film’s writer and producer Kalaimani sir reached out to me, I insisted that Manobala directed it. Then our friendship grew stronger. We were vada poda friends. I feel lonely after my dear friend’s demise. At this moment, I am having flashes of all the memories I have shared with him over the thirty years. Jayaram (Naina) I was his last hero (Naina). We were supposed to reunite for a film which was to be his ambitious project. He had planned that film but unfortunately, that didn’t materialise. He was a very close friend, and it is rare to find people like him who celebrate your wins like theirs. He never missed a chance to appreciate people. He was as close as Kamal sir and Crazy Mohan sir to me. I have lost a close friend. Rekha (En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan, Moodu Manthiram) I am really shocked by his demise. We had planned to meet soon. He also wanted to interview me for his YouTube channel, Waste Paper. Many legends like him have left us in the recent past and it is extremely disturbing. He always cracked jokes and made sure the people around him were happy. Suhasini Maniratnam (Agaya Gangai, Dhoorathu Pachai) It was Kamal Haasan who helped Manobala join Bharathiraja as an assistant director and started his journey in cinema. We were very close family friends as well. None of our family functions, Deepavali lunches and birthday parties happened without his presence. He visited us at least once a month. Mani Ratnam was very fond of him and we all shared a special bond.