Ponniyin Selvan singer Rakshita Suresh meets with an accident

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

On Sunday, singer Rakshita Suresh, known for singing songs composed by AR Rahman, took to Twitter to share that she met with an accident on her way to Malaysia Airport, to take a flight back to India.

She wrote in her note, "Met with a major accident today. The car that I was in rammed into a major divider, and smashed to the side of the road. Thanks to the airbags, otherwise things would have been worse."

She further wrote that the driver, her co-passenger and herself, sustained minor internal and external injuries.

Rakshita began her career with a Telugu song in the 2015 film, Yevade Subramanyam. She was first runner-up in the reality show Super Singer 6, which was aired in 2018. Some famous songs by Rakshita include Sol from Ponniyin Selvan 1, Kaalathukkam Nee Venum from Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, and the album song Kutty Pattas.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

