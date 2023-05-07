Home Entertainment Tamil

Ponniyin Selvan singer Rakshita Suresh meets with an accident

She took to Twitter to share that the driver, her co-passenger and herself, sustained minor internal and external injuries. 

Published: 07th May 2023 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rakshita Suresh

Singer Rakshita Suresh (Photo | Twitter)

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

On Sunday, singer Rakshita Suresh, known for singing songs composed by AR Rahman, took to Twitter to share that she met with an accident on her way to Malaysia Airport, to take a flight back to India. 

She wrote in her note, "Met with a major accident today. The car that I was in rammed into a major divider, and smashed to the side of the road. Thanks to the airbags, otherwise things would have been worse."

She further wrote that the driver, her co-passenger and herself, sustained minor internal and external injuries. 

Rakshita began her career with a Telugu song in the 2015 film, Yevade Subramanyam. She was first runner-up in the reality show Super Singer 6, which was aired in 2018. Some famous songs by Rakshita include Sol from Ponniyin Selvan 1, Kaalathukkam Nee Venum from Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, and the album song Kutty Pattas. 

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakshita Suresh accident Malaysia
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp