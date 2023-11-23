'The Village': A cut above the rest

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that dark themes and editor Lawrence Kishore are inseparable by now. More than two-thirds of his releases so far have either been horror films like Aval or hard-hitting message films like Thaen. Case in point, his upcoming release, 'The Village', all set to premiere on Friday is a sci-fi horror. Strangely, the man who had scared the Tamil audience so far with his spot-on jump cuts, is someone who hadn’t even followed horror films before Milind Rau’s Aval came his way.

“I took it up as a challenge and did my research by binge-watching all classic horror films in various languages and learnt how to effectively deliver the scare to the audience. Siddharth being the multi-talented person he is, gave me inputs to crack the timing right.”

Lawrence Kishore

Lawrence also makes a conscious effort to break the typecast as the horror film editor and works on feel-good subjects like Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Paper Rocket. He has joined hands with the director once again for a romcom starring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen. “It is a delight to watch these talents perform as the first audience of the film.

I am sure the audience will like the film as it has an element that is unexplored in cinema. Being a trained musician, it felt like a dream come true to work on AR Rahman sir’s tracks. Half the film’s shooting has been completed and I can’t wait to show the audience what we have been making!” He also adds that he is working on a slice-of-life good drama starring Yogi Babu in the lead. “It is a beautiful film based on the life of a Nari Kurava man.”

However, his immediate release The Village rightfully belongs to the feel-dreaded genre, with a liberal dose of violence and gore. Did he have to tone down the adult content at the editing table? “Actually I didn’t have to. The supervising committee in Prime Video have a perfect metre to measure nudity, profanity and gore. They ensure that nothing goes overboard,” shares Lawrence.

The Village is based on a graphic novel by Yali Dream Creations. Lawrence assures that the series will live up to the impact created by the novel. “Usually we reshuffle scenes in a feature film to make the narrative more interesting but in The Village, we exchanged scenes in-between episodes to make it intriguing.” He also adds that the entire team had to do their homework as the idea of a mutant invasion is new to Tamil. “The Village belongs to a different world. All of us had to relearn from scratch. From my end, I had to get the basics right like gauging the speed and reflex of a mutant to make the right cuts.”

Lawrence has majorly worked with the same set of directors throughout his career. He shares that these filmmakers understand his work and share a great wavelength. “I am also open to working with new directors. For instance, I am working with Family Man-fame Udhay Mahesh’s web film starring GV Prakash. I also like to work with A-lister filmmakers, but I don’t want to break the comfort they share with their regular editors. But if they approach me for an exciting project, I am game for it,” says Lawrence.

