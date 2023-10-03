Amitabh Bachchan to make his Tamil debut with 'Thalaivar 170'

By Express News Service

Thalaivar 170 just got bigger! In a slew of cast announcements of the upcoming Thalaivar 170, the makers announced on Tuesday that Hindi actor and veteran Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing the screen space with his friend and actor Rajinikanth.

It is to be noted that in their long-standing friendship, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in a number of films. Their last film together was the 1991 Hindi film Hum. It is to be noted that Thalaivar 170 will mark Amitabh Bachchan’s debut in Tamil.

Thalaivar 170 is directed by TJ Gnanavel and is backed by Lyca Productions. Apart from Bachchan and Rajinikanth, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritu Singh, among others.

While the technical crew is yet to be announced, the makers have revealed that Thalaivar 170 will have music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

