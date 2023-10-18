Udhayanidhi Stalin gives first review of 'Leo', mentions LCU in his post

By Express News Service

Even as the Tamil Nadu government did not allow early morning shows for Vijay-starrer Leo, the hype around the film has not calmed down. With just a day left for release, politician, actor and producer Udhayanidhi Stalin took to social media to post his review, among the firsts, of the film.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi wrote, “Thalabathy @actorvijay Anna’s #Leo@Dir_Lokesh excellent filmmaking , @anirudhofficialmusic , @anbariv master @7screenstudio #LCU ! All the best team!”

While the makers of Leo have not yet revealed if the film will fall under LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) which already has Kaithi and Vikram under it, Udhayanidhi’s mention of LCU in his post, has raised expectations that Leo, will indeed come under the same universe.

It is to be noted that various fan theories have been circulating on social media on the probabilities of Leo being in the universe, including one that states Leo is a prequel, with Sandy playing the younger days of the antagonist Rolex (played by Suriya in Vikram).

Leo marks Vijay’s second collaboration with Lokesh after Master. The film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. The film is backed by Seven Screen Studio and has Anirudh Ravichander scoring the music.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Even as the Tamil Nadu government did not allow early morning shows for Vijay-starrer Leo, the hype around the film has not calmed down. With just a day left for release, politician, actor and producer Udhayanidhi Stalin took to social media to post his review, among the firsts, of the film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi wrote, “Thalabathy @actorvijay Anna’s #Leo@Dir_Lokesh excellent filmmaking , @anirudhofficialmusic , @anbariv master @7screenstudio #LCU ! All the best team!” Thalabathy @actorvijay Anna’s #Leo @Dir_Lokesh excellent filmmaking , @anirudhofficial music , @anbariv master @7screenstudio #LCU ! All the best team !googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) October 17, 2023 While the makers of Leo have not yet revealed if the film will fall under LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) which already has Kaithi and Vikram under it, Udhayanidhi’s mention of LCU in his post, has raised expectations that Leo, will indeed come under the same universe. It is to be noted that various fan theories have been circulating on social media on the probabilities of Leo being in the universe, including one that states Leo is a prequel, with Sandy playing the younger days of the antagonist Rolex (played by Suriya in Vikram). Leo marks Vijay’s second collaboration with Lokesh after Master. The film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. The film is backed by Seven Screen Studio and has Anirudh Ravichander scoring the music. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp