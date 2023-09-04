Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban team returns for a comedy entertainer

Narayani M By

Express News Service

The Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban (2020) team of actor Suresh Ravi, and producers Bhaskaran B. and Rajapondiyan P., are set to reunite for K Balaiya’s upcoming film.

Explaining how the reunion happened, Suresh Ravi says, “Following the success of Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban, I pitched this story to the producers after hearing it from the director. Even before I finished narrating it, they were on board with the idea,” he says.

Tentatively titled Production No 2, the film is billed as a family drama with liberal doses of comedy. “Sathya, the hero of the story, is an IT professional who works in Chennai. He keeps avoiding his father who wants him to come back to his village.

The reason for the same is revealed when a family function forces him to go back to his roots and face his family,” shares Suresh Ravi. Apart from Suresh, the film also stars Yogi Babu in a prominent role. Iravin Nizhal-fame Brigida Saga, YouTuber Deepa Balu, and Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal 2 actor Teja Venkatesh will star alongside Suresh in the film. Karunakaran, Vela Ramamoorthy, Adithya Kathir, Appukutty and Gnanasambandam also play pivotal roles in this comedy.

The 21-day first schedule of the film will begin on September 4, and be shot in Karaikudi and Madurai. The second schedule will take place in Theni and Kodaikanal while the final leg of the shoot is planned in Chennai. The technical crew, include cinematographer Gopi Jagadeeswaran, music composer NR Raghunandhan and editor Dinesh Ponuraj.

Backed by BR Talkies Corporation, the makers are aiming to release the film by summer 2024. Suresh Ravi, who was last seen in KUN, is awaiting the release of B.E. BAR, Nandhi Varman and another untitled film with actor Sathish.

