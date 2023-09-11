Shades of 'Siren'

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

A first-look poster along with a short teaser was released on Sunday for Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film Siren, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The film is written and directed by screenwriter-turned-filmmaker, Antony Bhagyaraj, who co-wrote Annaathey, Viswasam, and Hero. Talking about how he kickstarted the project, the director reveals, “Ravi sir is the first hero I pitched my script to and I was lucky that he accepted it immediately.”

While the first look teaser promises intense action, Antony says the film also rides on strong emotions. He says, “Siren is an action thriller at its core. But it’s topped by a lot of strong emotions.” Jayam Ravi is sporting two different looks in the film. Sharing details about that, Antony says, “He has two contrasting looks in the film. While the first look, which was revealed in the first look poster, features him as a grim 45-year-old, the other look will show him as a cheery youngster.”

The director was all praises for Jayam Ravi’s dedication to the craft. “Despite his busy schedule, he took a break from other projects to get physically ready for the role. He put on weight and turned his hair grey for the film. I am confident that this look and character alone will be enough for the audience to be invested in the film,” he says. With the first schedule of the film having wrapped up recently in Chennai, the director shares details about the progress of the film. He says, “Major portions of the shooting have been completed. Only a couple of patchwork scenes are remaining. Meanwhile, we have started the post-production and it’s happening in full swing.”

When asked if Siren will have similarities to the films he has written before, Antony reveals how he was careful about not becoming repetitive even while writing for other directors. “I want to be a versatile filmmaker who never repeats himself. Even when I was writing screenplay for other directors, I tried my best not to repeat the genres.” He then continues by saying, “The film has a lot of surprises and interesting elements. I want to save it for the audience in the theatres.”

Apart from Jayam Ravi, the cast of Siren also includes Samuthirakani, Keerthy Suresh, and Yogi Babu. With music composed by GV Prakash, the film has cinematography by Selvakumar SK, editing by Ruben, and stunts by Dhilip Subbarayan.

