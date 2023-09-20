Home Entertainment Tamil

'Kadavulukku Korikkai' song from 'Devil' out

The film's music is composed by Mysskin

A snippet from the song Kadavulukku Korikkai. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

The makers of Vidaarth's Devil released the 'Kadavulukku Korikkai' song from the film on Wednesday. The music for the film, which stars Poorna as the female lead, is composed by Mysskin. 

'Kadavulukku Korikkai' has not only been composed by Mysskin but also has verses by the director. Priyanka NK has crooned the song. The lyrical video shows glimpses of Vidaarth's Alex tying the knot with Poorna's Hema. 

Devil is written and directed by Aathityaa who is best known for making the 2018 film Savarakathi. Mysskin, who also plays a part in the film, is debuting as a music director with Devil. The film also features Adith Arun and Subhashree Rayaguru in supporting roles. 

Karthik Muthukumar of Kuthiraivaal-fame is the cinematographer while S Elaiyaraaja, who earlier worked on Selfie, will be heading the editing department. Previous reports state that the film will have four songs and the makers are yet to release them. 

The film is produced by S Radhakrishnan and S Hari under the banners of Maruthi Films and Touchscreen Entertainment. Devil is yet to get a release date. 

