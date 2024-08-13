WATCH | 'Kottukkaali' trailer: Tumultuous human interactions amidst intense stares, silent moments

The makers of Kottukkaali, starring Soori and Anna Ben in the lead roles, released the film's trailer on Tuesday. The film is directed by PS Vinoth Raj, who is best known for helming Koozhangal. Kottukkaali will hit the theatres on August 23.

The trailer showcases a tumultuous setting in an arid-rocky-rural-territory. It opens with the shot of a rooster being tied to a rock by one leg. Anna Ben pierces the rooster with an unflinching glance. She is calm, yet an unbridled determination brims in her look. Soori, along with a group of people is on a run for taking this girl to a place where an exorcism takes place.

The trailer begins on a calm and slow pace segues into a ruckus as people are seen quarrelling with each other. The trailer is woven with images that allude to vision-- close-up shots of the eyes of the roosters, the face of Anna in a rearview mirror and Soori's face in the foreground-- And the trailer ends showing a group of people taking on each other while showing a clam water stream flowing on the foreground-- an irony of different perceptions.

Kottukkaali is backed by actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film has won the Lynx Award for Best Feature Film at the Portugal International Film Festival.

Kottukkaali also received rave reviews at the Berlin International Film Festival and the Transilvania International Film Festival. The film was also the first Tamil feature to premiere at the Berlin festival.

The film marks Soori's second film as a lead, as he debuts as a lead in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai. For Anna Ben, the film will mark her debut in the Tamil film industry. Sakthi is handling cinematography, while Ganesh Siva is taking care of editing.

