Heart of a lion via Prabhu Solomon

Known for his rooted storytelling entwined with nature, Prabhu Solomon, in this exclusive conversation with CE, explains why he likes to defy the existing trend of making hyper-violent films and how his upcoming film Mambo, promoted as the first film in Asia to be shot with real lions, will revive the kind of feel-good stories that Tamil cinema once offered.

The director starts the conversation by revealing how it is easy to make a film with whizzing knives and flying bullets. He says, “That is the easiest thing to do, which is the reason I prefer doing films with elephants and lions. The audience is neutral enough and ready to receive feel-good films. Making an excuse that the present generation likes to watch violent films is like blaming a child’s taste for always watching cartoons when that is the only medium that offers stories for kids.” He further adds that filmmakers aren’t respecting the world of children.

When asked how his next film will bring about a change in this trend, which he describes as “unhealthy,” he says, “Back then, a pink poster of films would be stuck to walls and shops. The descriptions ‘gripping screenplay’, ‘melodious songs’, and ‘rib-tickling humour’ will printed on the corners of the poster. Mambo will be one such film.”

Sharing the latest update on his film’s progress, he says, “Two schedules with the lion cub have been canned. The story now requires a grown-up lion, which has been brought from Dubai and is undergoing training, after which the next schedule will go on floors.”

Being a director who has made a handful of films capturing the wilderness, he objects to the unidimensionality given to lions, saying, “Likening a valourous man to a lion is too stereotypical; lions are also known for their kindness and decency. Though they are a bit unpredictable when hungry, lions are nice and respectful creatures. No wonder a lion’s family is called a pride. Mambo will highlight these lesser-known or talked-about features of the felines.”

Assuring that Mambo will be a satisfying experience on all fronts, including music (composed by D Imman), Prabhu Solomon says, “I am not keen on making expository scenes, and I let the songs do the job. It lends itself to novel situations, which in turn produce interesting songs.”