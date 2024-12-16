JR 34 starts filming

We had earlier reported that Jayam Ravi is joining hands with director Ganesh K Babu of Dada-fame for his 34th film. Tentatively titled JR 34, the film officially kickstarted with a pooja ceremony on Saturday.

Director Rathna Kumar, known for Master, Vikram, and Leo, will be writing the script for this upcoming project. Actor Daudee Jiwal, the daughter of Tamil Nadu Police's current Director General of Police (DGP), Shankar Jiwal, will play the female lead in the film. JR 34 reunites Jayam Ravi with the production banner Screen Scene Studios and composer Harris Jayaraj after Brother, directed by M Rajesh.

Details regarding the rest of the cast members are expected to be announced soon. The technical crew from Dada is once again coming on board to work on the film, including cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K and editor Kathiresh Alagesan.