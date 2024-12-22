‘Honest people are dismissed as being naive’ says actor Samuthirakani

Such like his on-screen characters, Samuthirakani turns philosophical while discussing his titular character in the upcoming film, Thiru.Manickam. On the film’s protagonist, director Nandha Periyasamy had earlier said, “In a world where everyone tries to survive, Manickam is someone who tries to live.” Samuthirakani expands on the answer and explains the difference between living and surviving, “If you treat everyone with love, you can sleep peacefully but if you think you need to pull someone down or hurt them in order to survive, that is not what I would call ‘living’.”

The actor says he is disappointed with how people have started to celebrate those with crooked intent as smart people. “On the other hand, honest people are dismissed as being naive and foolish. You look at a corrupt politician or a greedy businessman and think crooked people run the world but it’s the kind-hearted honest people who make the world go around,” he says.

According to Samuthirakani, Thiru.Manickam is against the supposed notion that you have to be wicked and cunning to live a good life. The actor explains, “Honest people like Manickam live a fulfilling life and this film beautifully demonstrates how.” However, from a screenwriter’s perspective, the actor-director-writer ponders upon the relatability of a flawed protagonist and why, more often than not, films tend to have protagonists with a grey moral compass.

“No one is a completely good person but you’re also under-estimating the audience if you think an unabashedly good protagonist is boring,” says Samuthirakani. He then points at Meiyazhagan as an example of a well-written film that does not rely on grey-shades to make its protagonists interesting. “Meiyazhagan should have been celebrated more, it is a wonderful film but makers tend to go after stories which would get instant positive reactions out of the audience, so they naturally tend to stay inside a bubble. This is why films like Meiyazhagan take time to gain traction before being pushed to streaming services,” says the actor.