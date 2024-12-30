Murmurs of underrated mastery

Big-budget star vehicles, even with a lukewarm response, manage to keep the box office momentum going, with the constant public discourse around them. And the story-driven thematically rich films like this year’s Meiyazhagan, Vaazhai, and Kottukkaali, create ripples across the collective memory as well.
However, there is an unfortunate breed of films, deserving of praise, that somehow slip through the radar of Tamil fandom every year. Due to unfortunate timing or the sheer unpredictability of the film market, these earnest attempts fade out of memory sooner than they should have. We look at ten films this year that we believe deserved more time in the spotlight and more love from the audience.
'Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai'
Structured as a road trip and with an interesting conflict to keep the momentum alive, Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai is rich in philosophical musings. However, the film delivers its take on existentialism, morality, and selflessness, in a way that doesn’t feel preachy or overwhelming. The film also does not shy away from registering its take on social issues like honour killing, casteism, and religion. Despite the heavy themes, the film manages to keep us engaged with a beautiful interplay and the evolving relationship between the contrasting characters played by Vemal and Karunaas. Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai is a heartwarming tale, told with conviction and confidence in the message it aims to deliver.
'Bloody Beggar'
This black comedy by debut director Sivabalan stands out for its quirky characterisation, a large ensemble cast, and a delightfully subtle Kavin. Every single character has a backstory and a distinct character trait that feeds into the larger narrative, and yet the film never relies on heavy exposition. Instead, we are fed information through neatly packed jokes. Apart from being an engaging comedy with delectable action, Bloody Beggar also throws light on the absurd extent of the class divide and how the less fortunate become unwitting pawns in the games of the rich. Beneath all the humour and class commentary, the film also has an emotional core, which leaves you with a warm feeling long after the credits roll.
'Blue Star'
On the surface, this film seems like a typical sports drama about two local rival teams, in which the two captains constantly butt heads but eventually team up and become friends. However, just beneath the surface, Blue Star offers you a poetic romance, the spirit of sportsmanship, commentary on the caste divide, the absurdity of prejudiced thinking, a relatable portrayal of how camaraderies are forged, and more. Unlike films that use sports as a mere vehicle to mount their drama, Blue Star treats the cricket part of its story with authentic passion. With Govind Vasantha’s breezy yet evocative soundtrack, debut filmmaker S Jayakumar captures life in Arakkonam in all its ‘90s glory.
'J Baby'
Melodramatic, heartwarming, feel-good, humorous, and charming all at once, J Baby is an unwitting odyssey taken by a mother, which inadvertently brings her family back together. Dedicated as a homage to mothers, J Baby shows the parent-offspring relationship with all its ugly flaws and ethereal beauty. With empathy as its most prominent tool, the film never makes us judge any of the characters, even as it paints an unbiased picture of them. Consequently, what we feel is the innocence and warmth of motherly love. If not for anything, J Baby is a must-watch to witness Urvashi reminding us why she is one of the best in the business.
'Sorgavaasal'
In his first-ever completely dramatic role, RJ Balaji effectively shoulders a gritty prison drama. Sorgavaasal, by debutant Sidharth Vishwanath, is rich with metaphors and philosophical themes. With a dense, cleverly written screenplay, the film manages to completely draw us into its world with stylised filmmaking, realistic portrayal of prison life, and no-holds-barred action. With a setting primed to explode into an action-set piece every minute, the film takes calculated moments to show us a beautiful romance, the birth of a new friendship, and the pathos of a man being stripped of his innocence. Sorgavaasal employs its prison setting as a stage to show the corruption of the larger system that exploits the weak and empowers the powerful through violence.
'Vadakkupatti Ramasamy'
This film has all the charm of Santhanam’s signature humour. It is also a compelling satire on blind faith and organised religion. The elaborate comedy tracks, peppered throughout the film at regular intervals, are reminiscent of the comedies of the 80s and 90s, which are not isolated punchlines but also have a dedicated narrative structure within themselves. Many comedy tracks, delivered with uniquely designed supporting characters, have their own set-up and pay-off. The brilliance of Vadakupatti Ramasamy lies in how it still works as a satisfying story even if you strip away its highly effective humour.
'Jama'
In his directorial debut, Pari Elavazhagan takes a novel approach to portray the all-consuming fire that is passion, in all its glory. And in that pursuit, he raises sensitive yet pertinent questions regarding our unhealthy obsession with traditional notions of masculinity. We see one passionate therukoothu artist brave disrespect, systemic oppression, loss of love, and more, all for the love of his craft. Jama also exhibits a thorough understanding and love for therukoothu, and tries to capture the soul of the traditional art form in the most authentic way possible, the film effortlessly achieves this by not taking a patronising lens like so many other films that try to set their story around dying art forms.
'Black'
Even though it was adapted from a Hollywood film, Black manages to stay rooted while also overcoming the biggest obstacle of Tamil science fiction: exposition. It is a fine balance to not underestimate the audience while also not indulging in verbose, expository dialogues. Director KG Balasubramani achieves this by relying on the thriller aspects of the storyline. Even if the mind-bending, reality-altering inner workings of the story go over your head, Black still works as an effective thriller and on a subliminal level, as a relationship drama.
'Kurangu Pedal'
There is a heartwarming melancholy to nostalgia, a genre of happy memories that we ironically tend to cherish because it is forever enshrined in the past, never to be tasted again. Kurangu Pedal is a celebration of several such small moments that made our childhood beautiful, and even if you cannot directly relate to the scenes, the power of cinematic grammar makes sure you understand what the characters are going through. While it might not work as a cohesive whole, Kurangu Pedal, with its isolated moments, triumphs in how it lingers in our minds as a feel-good experience.
'Byri'
With a story set around pigeon racing, connecting a handful of high-energy characters, Byri pulls you in with its raw, unapologetic setting and wins you over with a compelling story. Even as the filmmaking feels unpolished, especially when it comes to the performances, the detailing with which the expansive world of the story unravels keeps us engaged. What it lacks in novelty, the film captures in its unabashed dedication towards its setting and genre. There are no compromises on the action, the thrills, the twists, and the momentum of the story.