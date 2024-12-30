Murmurs of underrated mastery

Big-budget star vehicles, even with a lukewarm response, manage to keep the box office momentum going, with the constant public discourse around them. And the story-driven thematically rich films like this year’s Meiyazhagan, Vaazhai, and Kottukkaali, create ripples across the collective memory as well.

However, there is an unfortunate breed of films, deserving of praise, that somehow slip through the radar of Tamil fandom every year. Due to unfortunate timing or the sheer unpredictability of the film market, these earnest attempts fade out of memory sooner than they should have. We look at ten films this year that we believe deserved more time in the spotlight and more love from the audience.

'Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai'

Structured as a road trip and with an interesting conflict to keep the momentum alive, Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai is rich in philosophical musings. However, the film delivers its take on existentialism, morality, and selflessness, in a way that doesn’t feel preachy or overwhelming. The film also does not shy away from registering its take on social issues like honour killing, casteism, and religion. Despite the heavy themes, the film manages to keep us engaged with a beautiful interplay and the evolving relationship between the contrasting characters played by Vemal and Karunaas. Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai is a heartwarming tale, told with conviction and confidence in the message it aims to deliver.

'Bloody Beggar'

This black comedy by debut director Sivabalan stands out for its quirky characterisation, a large ensemble cast, and a delightfully subtle Kavin. Every single character has a backstory and a distinct character trait that feeds into the larger narrative, and yet the film never relies on heavy exposition. Instead, we are fed information through neatly packed jokes. Apart from being an engaging comedy with delectable action, Bloody Beggar also throws light on the absurd extent of the class divide and how the less fortunate become unwitting pawns in the games of the rich. Beneath all the humour and class commentary, the film also has an emotional core, which leaves you with a warm feeling long after the credits roll.