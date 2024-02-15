WATCH | 'Birthmark' trailer hints at husband plotting against his pregnant wife

The trailer of the film Birthmark, starring Shabeer Kallarakkal and Mirnaa in the lead roles, was released by the makers on Thursday. The film is directed by Vikram Shreedharan, who also co-wrote the script with Sriram Sivaraman. The duo is also producing the film under the Sapiens Entertainment banner.

In Birthmark, Shabeer plays the character Danny while Mirnaa plays Jenny. The trailer shows that the film is set in an isolated location where Danny and Jenny come for childbirth. However, the trailer suggests that Danny is not interested in having a child and is instead plotting an abortion without Jenny's knowledge.

Meanwhile, Jenny seems uncertain about the place and unaware of Danny's intentions. Close-up shots, eerie background scores, and subtle expressions of the characters promise a thrilling experience.

The technical crew consists of cinematographer Udhay Thangavel, with music composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar. Ramu Thangaraj has handled the art direction and Iniyavan Pandiyan is the editor. The film also stars PR Varalakshmi, Indirajith, Porkodi, and Deepthie.

