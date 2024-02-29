A bloody, bold debut: Sherief's directorial debut

CHENNAI : If you’re friends with director Sherief—who recently made his directorial debut with Vaibhav’s Ranam: Aram Thavarel—chances are that a unique incident from your life will make its way into one of his future scripts. In Ranam, for example, Vaibhav’s character suffers from a condition called Transient Ischemic Attack. Sherief shares that he came to know of the condition from a friend. “A friend of mine was diagnosed with this condition after an accident. This stroke-like condition paralyses him and makes him go blind for a couple of minutes, all of a sudden. I did my research and kept material ready in my library. While writing Ranam, I felt that this condition would be apt as a plot device for Vaibhav’s character Siva.”

Transient Ischemic Attack is not the only aspect inspired by real life in Ranam. Sherief reveals that he also learnt about the existence of crime writers, Siva’s side business in the film, from a friend. “Someone I know is a scriptwriter, and he has also written such crime stories for various ongoing investigations,” Sherief says, explaining that such writers are employed off the record. “Often, cases will have evidence summing up to a crime, but the crime will still be insoluble. Police officials then ask such crime writers to pen their version of the crime, unofficially, to get a fresh perspective. Again, I did my research about this and while writing Ranam, I realised that it fit perfectly in this world.”

Coming to the central focus of the film, Necrophilia, the director shares that a court verdict from Karnataka roused him to make a film about it. “Last year, I read a judgement in Karnataka for a murder and rape case. As the perpetrator had first murdered and then raped the lifeless body, he was only sentenced to one-lifetime imprisonment because the rape of a corpse is not a punishable offence,” he says. But that was merely the tip of the iceberg for Sherief.