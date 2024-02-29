The world of 'Kottukkaali'

CHENNAI : Back in 2021, PS Vinothraj’s debut film, Koozhangal (Pebbles) had its world premiere at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR) where it bagged the Tiger award. Three years later, his second film Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl) premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan and Kalai Arasu P, the film stars Anna Ben and Soori in the lead roles of Meena and Pandi.

Meena is betrothed to Pandi but falls in love with a man of oppressed caste. It’s then that the families decide to take her to the village shaman to exorcise her of the evil spirit they assume has come to possess her.

Ingeniously crafted, and wonderfully acted, the film offers a piercing look into the disparities of caste, religion and gender in a deeply conservative world.

CE caught up with Vinothraj and Anna, shortly after the Berlin premiere, to talk about the film.

Excerpts:

Your debut feature Koozhangal (Pebbles) was inspired by an incident that happened with your own sister. How did the idea of Kottukkaali come to you?

Vinothraj: This film is also inspired by my life. A distant relative went through something similar. Like the kid in the film, I also used to see such situations when I was young. However, after growing up, I started doing research and thought that these superstitions should be addressed by me as a responsible filmmaker.

How long after Pebbles did it take you to write and make this film?

Vinothraj: The pre-production and writing went hand in hand. It took almost two and a half years to finalize the script. Right from the dialogues, everything was written along with inputs from my relatives and sisters.

Anna, what made you get on board for Kottukkaali? Have you seen his Pebbles?

Anna: I was aware of Vinothraj and I was familiar with Pebbles even though I hadn’t watched it. When he came to me, I was pleasantly surprised because the story that he wanted to tell was very rooted in Madurai. But he had a lot of confidence and faith in me which gave me a lot of strength to do something like this.

The first thing he told me was that there were no dialogues for me. That was very interesting for me because it is a space that I have not explored. And then he narrated the story, and I was immediately in love with it.

In essence, it’s a very universal subject, about a girl’s struggle and the patriarchy. It goes beyond language boundaries.