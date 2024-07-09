Constable Nandhan: Good cop, bad cop

CHENNAI: Actor-comedian Yogi Babu, who was last seen in Mohan’s Haraa, is now all set to headline a new film titled Constable Nandhan. Touted to be an emotional drama, the film will be helmed by Boobala Natesan in his debut directorial. The filmmaker, who has previously worked with Sundar C, Sasikumar, and Mu Kalanjiyam as an assistant director, is joining hands with the actor for the second time. They had earlier collaborated in the yet-to-be-released film Kuruvikkaran where he served as a co-director.

Speaking about Constable Nandhan, director Boobala Natesan says, “As the title suggests, Yogi Babu plays a simple police constable who can be described as the epitome of compassion. He is the ideal policeman. In stark contrast, Ravi Maria essays Inspector Krishna Raj who is almost like a monster. The film will follow their dynamics.” Speaking about how he got the idea for the film, the director says, “The spark for the story came when I was speaking to a college friend,” Boobalan also took inputs from a police officer he knew to understand the hierarchy in police stations and how cops are treated, to make the film realistic. He also asserted that the film would stand out from Yogi Babu’s filmography. “There would not be much space for comedy for Yogi Babu in the film. It will ride mostly on the emotional aspect of the story,” he says.

The film was officially launched at the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. Constable Nandhan is scheduled to go on floors soon and the makers have planned a 35-day-long schedule in Chennai to complete filming. Constable Nandhan is produced by D Shankar under his Shankar Productions banner. With pre-production for the film ongoing, the makers are still finalising the remaining cast and technical crew, and a tentative release date has not yet been disclosed.