I chose to release 'Teenz' along with 'Indian 2' for better visibility: Parthiban

CHENNAI : Parthiban’s latest directorial, Teenz, has been in the limelight for an important reason: the film is released alongside the most-awaited Indian 2, the Shankar directorial starring Kamal Haasan. Such risks, however, are not new to Parthiban, who previously released Kathai Thiraikkathai Vasanam along with Suriya’s Anjaan and Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga along with Vijay’s Bairavaa. “I decided to release Teenz along with Indian 2, as it would get better visibility,” he says, further adding that it is the audience that determines whether a film is big or small. “A big production value alone doesn’t determine the scale of the film. I didn’t plan on competing against Indian 2 in the theatres. I wanted to make the best use of the holiday season, capitalising on the family audience. However, due to the delay of the VFX company, I wasn’t able to release it earlier,” the director says.

In this conversation, the multi-hyphenated Parthiban speaks about his latest directorial Teenz, working with his daughter Keerthana, his definition of success, and more.

You are associated with novelty and uniqueness. What sparked your interest in exploring unconventional narratives and filmmaking techniques in your career?

I started gravitating towards novelty for survival. I continue to experiment and explore even after all these years for the same reason. I need to bring returns to the producers who have trusted me and invested in my projects. Another reason for choosing unique stories is the generational shift in cinema. It is not easy to survive for decades in the film industry. But even today, I have attempted to pull the younger audience to my side by doing a film like Teenz. That is only possible if I am constantly evolving with my films and filmmaking.