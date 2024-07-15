Worlds collide: Debutant director Vignesh Srikanth talks about his upcoming film

CHENNAI : Last week, it was announced that Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar are all set to pair up for a yet-to-be-titled film. Directed by debutant Vignesh Srikanth, the film started with a pooja ceremony and is currently going through production at a brisk pace. In between setting up the lighting for his shots, Vignesh sat down to talk about the film.

“As you heard already, the film is an out-and-out romance.” He then adds, “It is also a fun-family drama.” We follow Arjun and Aditi’s characters as they fall in love. Not only do their characters have contrasting personalities but even their families and friend groups are contrasting. What happens when these two completely different worlds collide forms the major part of the story.” Vignesh goes on to reveal how his film will be tonally similar to the breezy romance shown in OK Kanmani (2015). “All the problems and obstacles faced in a contemporary relationship will be seen through the eyes of Arjun and Aditi’s characters.” According to the director, ‘magical moments’ happen when people with contrasting personalities fall in love, and that is what he is trying to capture in the film.

Vignesh says that he got close to Arjun while working as a dialogue writer in Por. “I travelled a lot with him during that time and our thoughts aligned on various topics. As for Aditi, it was an exciting casting because she fits the role perfectly. Not just the characters but the contrast of having actors like Aditi and Arjun pairing up is interesting to me as well.” As to why he chose this film to launch his career as a director, Vignesh says, “As someone trying to become a director, you will think of several ideas all the time but this one stuck with me. It also ticked a lot of boxes from a business point of view. Apart from all that, the story also has a personal connection to me.”

The upcoming film is backed by Yuvaraj Ganesan of Million Dollar Studios and co-produced by VR Vamsi of FYNTEMAX. The technical crew of the film comprises cinematographer Aravind Viswanathan, editor Nash, costume designer Nava Rajkumar and art director Raj Kamal.