Natty Subramaniam shines as corrupt cop in Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja'

Natarajan “Natty” Subramaniam’s character Varadharajan has a fascinating arc in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja, written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan. He is a corrupt cop who is smarter than most characters in the film. While Vijay Sethupathi plays the protagonist, an act of Natty’s character got the biggest cheers from the audience.

In an exclusive conversation with CE, the actor says that he knew his character’s journey fully before production began on the film. “I knew the whole arc of my character and what would happen at the end of the film. I also knew that the audience would like the scene towards the end because it captures the essence of humanity,” says Natarajan, while adding, “But I did not expect that the audience would celebrate it like this.”

Responding to the hypothetical question of which other role from the film he would take on, Natty quips, “Of course, I would like to play Maharaja himself.” The film marked the first time Natty shared screenspace with Vijay Sethupathi. “It was a delight working with Vijay. He is one of the finest actors of our generation. His titular character of Maharaja and my cop character occupy about 60 percent of the screen time in the film.

The beauty of working with him is that even if I do ten per cent of what he does, it would work. For example, the scene you mentioned earlier; I rehearsed it multiple times, and Vijay and director Nithilan patiently waited for me to get the tonality and behaviour necessary for the character. So without their support, I would not have been able to pull it off,” reveals Natty, while adding, “The audience’s reception for my scene should go to them.”