Was impressed by interval block of 'Release': Actor Aari Arujunan

Actor Aari Arujunan, who was last seen in director Cheran’s web series debut, Cheran’s Journey, has joined hands with director LR Sundarapandi for his next film, titled Release. Billed as a thriller, Release marks Sundarapandi’s sophomore effort, he previously co-directed Theerkadarishi with PG Mohan.

Aari reveals that he will be seen playing an IT professional in Release. “My character gets caught in a complex situation and is given the choice to escape from it. However, he chooses to stay, face the challenge, and reach his destination, as he believes that everything happens for a reason and that it is not right to leave something unfinished the minute an obstacle comes in the path.”

When asked what about the script attracted him, he says, “I was impressed by the film’s interval block. The connection between the title and the story also seemed interesting to me. You will understand once you see the film.”

The actor further adds that Release is completely different from another thriller that he is working on. “I am currently working on a film with Lakshmi Menon. I have completed filming for one schedule. While it is an intense and raw thriller, I play completely different characters in both these film, which I thought was quite interesting,” he explains.

Having recently worked with a veteran like Cheran, Aari has opted to work with a relatively new director for his next. Aari says the director’s previous film, Theerkadarishi, helped him with the decision to do Release. “I also know the crew of Theerkadarishi, so I was confident about the technical prowess of Sundarapandi. When he approached me, he had already completed pre-production, which showed his level of dedication.”

However, with a decade of experience, Aari maintains a realistic approach when it comes to the success of his films. “End of the day, the real judge is the audience and it is upto them to make this film a success.”