Jayalalithaa was my inspiration to play Kottravai says Sriya Reddy

In contrast, Bharath has played a cop in multiple films beginning with 'Kaalidas' (2019). In 'Thalaimai Seyalagam', he essays the role of DCP Manikandan who investigates the murder of a police officer. “Manikandan is an emotionally driven cop who also probes a case assigned by CM Arunachalam (Kishore). He holds onto his conscience and empathy as well,” says Bharath who observes that cop roles have taken a significant shift from being depicted as loud and over-the-top. “Earlier, they would always be portrayed as someone who would roam around with a gun. But the tides have changed as filmmakers are showcasing cops to be relaxed and also vulnerable to their feelings,” he adds.

Over the years, Sriya Reddy has chosen her projects meticulously. Her previous web series 'Suzhal' had the actor donning a complex role as a mother and as a police inspector while her character in 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' too was cut from a similar cloth. As a journalist and politician, who rises in the ranks against male chauvinism and misogyny, Kottravai in 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' too imbues this within herself. Sriya admits that she has made deliberate efforts to choose such characters. “If my heart inclines to a particular role, I will choose to perform it. Money and fame don’t drive me. It is a particular character that I believe in. I am not a great performer as people say. It takes me a lot of physical and emotional effort to play a role. Both 'Suzhal' and 'Salaar' have emotionally drained me and it has taken me years to get out of the roles,” she elucidates, adding that she prefers challenging and complex roles, especially for female characters.

“Men have had their share and it is time for women to rule,” she remarks. “I asked director Prashanth Neel, ‘I know you have Prabhas and Prithviraj in 'Salaar'. What am I doing there?’ If we don’t ask these pertinent questions, we will still be put in a mould. We don’t need to fight for it, we just need to ask,” Sriya emphasises.

For Bharath, whose career was cemented on family dramas like 'Em Magan', and emotional films like 'Kaadhal', 'Pattiyal', and 'Kanden Kadhalai', admits that he failed while trying to experiment with a few films. “Simba was purely an experimental film that was based on cannabis. It was understood by only a sect of the audience. As an actor, I was unperturbed by this as it is normal to have your experiments sometimes fail,” he says. As an actor who is keen on evolving and adapting to changing times, Bharath has worked in two diametrically opposite web series — 'Time Enna Boss' and 'Story of Things', prior to 'Thalaimai Seyalagam'. “Only in the OTT format can we experiment with roles such as me having a relationship with a weighing machine. Actors were the most blessed with theatrical movies and streaming content diversified as there will always be work throughout the year,” he notes.

It is challenging to show journalists and politicians on similar lines. Sriya, who understands this, says, “Journalists like Barkha Dutt aren’t appreciated by politicians. We cannot merge them. But for my role as 'Kottravai', I drew inspiration from former CM Jayalalithaa and current West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. I looked up to Jayalalithaa. Having grown up watching her, it was difficult to portray my role like her in a few scenes.”

With the show strongly rooted in core politics, the trio believe that unconsciously, people are involved in it even if they choose to remain apolitical. “We all are working towards improving our society. When we go to vote, that is the biggest responsibility that we are showing towards the country,” says Sriya. Echoing similar thoughts, Bharath shares that there is no necessity to be directly involved in politics — A stark contrast to what the show stands for. “For example, the road in front of my house wasn’t laid properly. I fought to get it fixed by going directly to the corporation office and ensuring that it was done. Similarly, we can still look around us, voice out injustices and see what we can change,” he adds. In politics, Bharath remarks, “The feeling of duty and responsibility should come from within.”