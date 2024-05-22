Lack of recognition makes writers turn directors: Actor Vetri

CHENNAI: The fact that Pagalariyaan is actor Vetri’s tenth film hits you with a sense of disbelief since none of his films are released with furore. That seeming lack of anticipation, however, is not directly proportionate to the success of his films. Surpassing ten films and close to clocking a decade in the industry, Vetri says he never felt peer pressure to do big-ticket films. “Content-oriented film fares as good as a regular commercial film,” believes the actor. On being asked how he resists the urge to work with a big director or banners or a pan-India fare, he says, “Though the trend is to give a couple of hits and take the pan-India route, the audience strongly believe that if I sign a film it will have solid content. That is important to me.”

According to the makers, Pagalariyaan will unfold in one night and will deal with a conflict between Wolf (Vetri) and Silent (Murugan). While time-bound films might look easier to make, Vetri says, “Nothing is more challenging than a night shoot. As an artist, working from 6 PM to 6 AM is so taxing and the lack of quality sleep during the day is particularly hard,” he adds, “As you can see in the trailer, I sport contact lenses in Pagalariyaan, which I had never done. To add to the night shoot woes, it irritated my eyes for four days before I got used to it.” From a naive cop who loses his gun to a thief in 8 Thottakkal, to a criminal genius in Jiivi who we can empathise with, Vetri has been spot-on with his character and film choices. On how he chooses his scripts, the actor says, “I owe it all to my directors for writing such roles. On my part, I do script reading thrice before I get into a role. If doubts still linger, I look up to my Koothupattarai masters and my mentor Mime Gopi.”