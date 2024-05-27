Fearless in the face of injustice

Actor Vidaarth, who was last seen in 'Devil', is all set to star in an upcoming film titled 'Anjaamai'. The film is being directed by debutant SP Subburaman, who previously worked as an assistant for directors Mohan Raja and Lingusamy.

Speaking about the spark behind the film, director Subburaman elaborates, “It is important to question injustices happening around us without brushing away our responsibilities. When a powerful man decides not to pay heed to what society wants and goes on to enforce rules, it impacts the people. This is one such story of how the public suffers because of a particular decision.”

The film, which stars Vani Bhojan as the female lead, is expected to focus on how the NEET exam affects students. “Education has majorly become commercialised now so much that students end up toiling for decades before they receive the fruits of education. I have translated my thoughts on this issue into the film,” he shares, adding that the push to make the film came from producer Dr Thirunavukkarasu. “When I spoke to him, I felt that our visions aligned. I was already agitated from what I had read about the issue and was ecstatic to get the opportunity to make a film on it,” he says.

'Anjaamai', the director points out, would be a film that revolves around family dynamics while also maintaining a gripping narrative. “We have added a few surprises in the film. I am sure that every person, be it a parent or a child, would be able to relate to the pain felt by the characters.”

Apart from Vidaarth and Vani Bhojan, the film also stars actors Rahman, Krithik Mohan and Ramar, among others. The technical team comprises music by Raghav Prasad, cinematography by Karthick and editing by Ramsudharsan. The film is a maiden production venture of Dr M Thirunavukarasu under his banner, Tiruchithram, and will be presented by Dream Warrior Pictures. While a release date is yet to be announced, 'Anjaamai' is scheduled to hit the theatres in June.