Heat, dust, and inspiration: Actor Revathy Sharama on Garudan experience

Revathy also recalls her experience shooting inside a brick kiln for two days for a stunt scene, “I had to be dragged and dropped on the ground, which had several layers of brick ash. I was covered in sand and ash the whole time. It became even more dusty when fans and smoke had to be used for the stunt scene. Dust, sand, and ash flew all around. It was boiling hot inside the kiln as well.”

During breaks, Revathy couldn’t rest in her vanity van, as she was careful to not sit on the couch as it would get covered in ash. “I would sit on a chair, wash my hands and eat. For the next shot, more ash was smeared on my clothes, hands and face for continuity purposes,” she says. Speaking about her experience working with Soori, she reveals, “He was very down-to-earth. Despite his seniority as an actor, I noticed how he treated everyone on the set with respect. He is also extremely good at what he does. I observed how he would ask a lot of sensible and detailed questions to the director, to get deeper into the skin of the character, even when he had no dialogue in a scene. Watching him do this, I discovered how many layers a character can have. It was a huge learning experience.”

Soori was also very encouraging when she had a tongue-twister of dialogue to deliver for a scene. “He even rehearsed the scene with me, to make things easier,” Revathy notes. She also discovered a surprising connection with Soori when he spoke about his restaurant to her, “It was very inspiring to see how he is balancing being an actor and a restaurateur. For an actor like me, who has a degree in culinary arts, he is indeed a role model, igniting a dream of perhaps being able to follow both my passions one day.”