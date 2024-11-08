Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan film 'Thug Life' slated for June, 2025

As Kamal Haasan celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday, the makers of his upcoming film 'Thug Life' announced that it will hit screens on June 5, 2025.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film marks his reunion with Kamal 37 years after 'Nayagan'. Along with the release date, the makers also shared a teaser featuring Kamal and the other lead, Silambarasan TR. Notably, the former appears in two different looks in the teaser.

'Thug Life' also stars Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Abhirami in prominent roles. The technical crew features cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, music director AR Rahman, editor Sreekar Prasad and action directors Anbariv. The film is a co-production between Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Film International, and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies.