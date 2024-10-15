Composer Amrit Ramnath onboard for 'Siddharth 40'

On Monday, the makers of Siddharth 40, announced that Varshangalkku Shesham-fame Amrit Ramnath is all set to compose music for the film. which is being helmed by Sri Ganesh.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Amrit says, “We are just starting to make the songs for it, so I am not entirely sure what direction it will take. It will be varied, with multiple genres. However, there is plenty of emotional scope in the film, so my music will also be melody-driven.”

Amrit is no stranger to composing emotional music as his debut film, Varshangalkku Shesham, is known for its melodious soundtrack, most notably the Tamil song ‘Nyabagam’.

He is aware that ‘Nyabagam’ earned plenty of popularity and some criticism as well. “The criticism was perhaps not necessarily for the song itself but rather for its usage in the film. The song did really well; it was on the top three global Spotify charts.”

The composer also feels that he got the opportunity to work in Siddharth 40 due to his independent music. “Siddharth has heard plenty of my independent music, as did the producer and director.

I am excited to work on this project and bring all of the emotions that I usually would in my music.” Amrit has worked in a variety of genres that he cannot put his independent music into one or two specific categories. “I have been trained in classical music and I am also exposed to Qawwali, Marathi, old Tamil and old Hindi music. My work is an amalgamation of all of that,” he signs off.