The 80s portions in 'Sir' are inspired by Bharathiraja films, says Bose Venkat

Actor Bose Venkat makes a comeback as a director with the latest social reform drama SIR, which stars Vemal and Saravanan in the lead roles. His personal experiences as an auto driver in Chennai partly influenced his directorial debut Kanni Maadam (2020), which explores topics such as honour killing and casteism. In this exclusive conversation with CE, Venkat says that his sophomore directorial, SIR also comes from a place of truth. “Every film has a truth of its own,” says Venkat. He goes on to add, “There are real-life influences for virtually everything in the film, whether it is the look of the hero (Vemal), a teacher with yellow clothing and a yellow bicycle (Saravanan), or a village that fights to prevent access to education for its inhabitants.”

SIR, which stars Vemal as a youngster replacing his retiring father as a teacher at the village school, explores the importance of education through the lens of caste and religion. One of the central themes of the film is about whether a teacher can bring about positive change in a village with rampant corruption and religious extremism. Talking about the practicality of this aspect in real life, Venkat says, “A commoner can have such an impact on society. They act as the catalyst for any revolution, not a powerful person. Even Hilter was a foot soldier before he became a powerful figure. Although I do not align with his ideologies, he had it in him to pull people in. This influence is what you need to win any war.”

SIR has a milieu characteristic of India before and after Independence, including the 1940s, 1960s, and 1980s. Venkat says, “Bharathiraja films of the 80s served as reference points for the film.” Therefore, it has vintage costumes and hairstyles, as well as old-fashioned sensibilities, including some that today’s audiences might object to, on the grounds of political correctness. However, a resolute Venkat expresses his confidence in the audience’s ability to connect with those portions as well. “It is true that audiences today have become more perceptive when it comes to such matters. However, we have discussed all those angles during the scripting process. Our film has a renowned writer such as Suguna Diwakar. He would often say, ‘There is this Jayakanthan short story with some elements that are not essential to the main plot, yet they make it more interesting.’”