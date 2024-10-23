I’ve learnt a lot from Star’s mixed reviews: Kavin

Kavin’s career in Tamil cinema has been marked by a quiet yet steady evolution. From playing the relatable everyman to more unconventional roles, he seems to be in no rush to fit into a singular mould. With his latest film, Bloody Beggar, Kavin continues this exploration, taking on a project that blends commercial appeal with a distinctive style.

Kavin explains that Bloody Beggar is a film designed to engage viewers across the board, and he expresses confidence about the timing of its release. “Bloody Beggar is a fun, commercial entertainer, made with a specific and distinct style. The film is meant for everyone, and I think it’s a perfect fit as a festival release. It has something for all age groups and is definitely going to be a treat for the audience,” he says.

For Kavin, the driving force behind choosing a role always boils down to the strength of the content. “When I hear a script, I only wonder if I can pull off the role. Once I’m confident about it, I don’t really worry about the kind of role. For me, story is always the first priority,” he shares.

At this stage of his career, Kavin sees the opportunity to experiment as a blessing. He wants to explore varied roles, not only to entertain audiences but to better understand himself as an actor. “I want to do something different with every film. It’s only in these early stages of my career that I can experiment. By trying out different roles, I’m learning about my strengths and weaknesses, which helps boost my confidence.”

Kavin shares an interesting anecdote about the meticulous process of getting into character for Bloody Beggar, particularly in shaping his look for the role. “Sivabalan, the director, was very particular about my appearance. He wanted it to be perfect, from my hair and beard down to a small gap in my moustache.