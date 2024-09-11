‘Goat is a celebration of Vijay sir’s legacy’: Venkat Prabhu

Sports drama (‘Chennai 28’), one-night thriller (‘Saroja’), romantic comedy (‘Goa’), heist thriller (‘Mankatha’), and a horror comedy (‘Mass’) — Venkat Prabhu deals with genres like a kid in a toy shop, picking and playing with every toy at a whim. However, with ‘The Greatest of All Time’, he has combined the quintessential Tamil ‘masala’ genre with a spy thriller. With Vijay playing a special agent in ‘GOAT’, we probe into Venkat Prabhu’s favourite spy films. “Of course, ‘Mission: Impossible’ would be on top of the list,” says the director.

When asked to choose one film from the franchise, he picks the first Mission: Impossible (1996) and elaborates, “That was a proper introduction to the franchise. The rest of the franchise kept building up in scale, with their elaborate set pieces but the first film had amazing writing. It had a lot of twists and turns and it kept the audience guessing as to who would backstab who.” He then goes on to add films like ‘The International’ (2009), ‘Casino Royale’ (2006) and ‘The Day of the Jackal’ (1973) to the list. Even though Venkat Prabhu adds ‘Casino Royale’ to the list, his favourite James Bond remains to be Roger Moore. He says, “As a child of the 70s and 80s, I grew up watching Roger Moore’s Bond films and he also had the perfect blend of campiness and action,” an element you could spot in the director’s films as well.

Having grown up as an unabashed fan of big-budget Hollywood action films, Venkat Prabhu is aware of the need for extravagant action set pieces. Perhaps that explains the intense action sequences in ‘GOAT’, which get progressively grander as the story travels from Russia to Thailand and back to Chennai again. Of all the action set pieces in the film, Venkat Prabhu picks the Chepauk stadium fight sequence in the climax as his favourite. He says it is for both the action and story reasons.

“This was the biggest and most complicated action set piece in the film. We shot it in a lot of different locations and had to blend all of it seamlessly, to make it appear as if it is happening at the same location,” says the director. According to Venkat Prabhu, the complexities involved in creating a convincing narrative were not any easier in the writing. He says, “I enjoy writing twists and turns because I like surprising the audience. No matter how much they speculate, I try to stay a step ahead. It is a fun challenge.”