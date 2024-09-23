Actor Shaam: Beyond the chocolate boy

It is rare for an actor, who was considered a heartthrob in his yesteryears, to trade his chocolate boy image for a villain’s cloak. Shaam, however, says he has been craving to explore his dark side on screen ever since his charming hero days in the early 2000s.

“While early roles in films like 12B, Lesa Lesa, Iyarkai, and Ullam Ketkume cemented my ‘chocolate boy’ image, I always felt a yearning for something more. I wanted to explore my not-so-chocolate-boy side on screen.

The Telugu film Kick was my breakthrough, and now, with Varisu and Goli Soda Rising, I’m relishing the opportunity to explore the depths of villainy, from physique to psychology,” the actor shares as he speaks about his latest role in Vijay Milton’s Goli Soda Rising.

Excerpts:

How did Vijay Milton describe your character in 'Goli Soda Rising'?

Vijay Milton approached me two months after Varisu for the role. His vision of expanding the universe intrigued me. I play a gangster who takes control of the Kasimedu harbour, a character far removed from my usual roles. While raw and rustic, he also has a softer side, especially with his wife. This series challenges the traditional hero-villain dichotomy, showing how circumstances can lead anyone down the wrong path.

What were some challenges you faced in bringing out this side of yours?

A major hurdle was the lack of pre-written dialogue. Vijay Milton gave us a basic structure and let us create our own lines. It was a departure from our usual approach, but we quickly adapted and found our rhythm.