Actor Shaam: Beyond the chocolate boy

It is rare for an actor, who was considered a heartthrob in his yesteryears, to trade his chocolate boy image for a villain’s cloak. Shaam, however, says he has been craving to explore his dark side on screen ever since his charming hero days in the early 2000s.
“While early roles in films like 12B, Lesa Lesa, Iyarkai, and Ullam Ketkume cemented my ‘chocolate boy’ image, I always felt a yearning for something more. I wanted to explore my not-so-chocolate-boy side on screen.
The Telugu film Kick was my breakthrough, and now, with Varisu and Goli Soda Rising, I’m relishing the opportunity to explore the depths of villainy, from physique to psychology,” the actor shares as he speaks about his latest role in Vijay Milton’s Goli Soda Rising.
Excerpts:
How did Vijay Milton describe your character in 'Goli Soda Rising'?
Vijay Milton approached me two months after Varisu for the role. His vision of expanding the universe intrigued me. I play a gangster who takes control of the Kasimedu harbour, a character far removed from my usual roles. While raw and rustic, he also has a softer side, especially with his wife. This series challenges the traditional hero-villain dichotomy, showing how circumstances can lead anyone down the wrong path.
What were some challenges you faced in bringing out this side of yours?
A major hurdle was the lack of pre-written dialogue. Vijay Milton gave us a basic structure and let us create our own lines. It was a departure from our usual approach, but we quickly adapted and found our rhythm.
Does being in the second innings of your career mean you are able to choose roles more to your liking?
Many actors in the industry have the privilege of making their own choices, often influenced by family members who are already established. With the resources to produce their films, they can easily pursue the roles they desire. For those of us who are self-made, the path can be more challenging. After two decades in the industry, I’ve realised that I haven’t had the opportunity to play the tough, varied characters I’ve always wanted.
To take control of my career, I’m planning to start my own production house. This will allow me to produce films that feature me in the roles I’ve always dreamed of. Hopefully, by 2025, I’ll be able to step into the role of both actor and producer, finally realising my creative vision.
What are some non-negotiables that you hold as criteria while choosing scripts now?
Even if I am playing a villain, I will never play a character who will misuse or manhandle women. I heard a couple of scripts in which my character was supposed to misbehave with women, but I was not comfortable doing it. My daughter will kill me if I take up such roles.
Will you be seen in similar grey-shaded roles in your upcoming films?
I’m not entirely sure why I’ve been gravitating towards such grey-shaded roles. Goli Soda Rising offered a glimpse into a different side of me, and my upcoming film Astram, where I play a retired cop without a hand, is another departure. I’m currently filming Nodikku Nodi, a Vijay Adhiraj directorial set in the drug world, where I’ll be portraying a drug addict. I’m also part of Durai Senthilkumar’s film with Legend Saravanan, where I don’t play a negative role. I’m doing that film solely because Durai has a clear and compelling directorial vision.
Having completed two decades, do you still wish to play a role that you haven’t explored yet?
I’m yet to explore the rural setting in my films. Thirupatthur, my hometown, is a place I’m deeply connected to, and I’ve always wanted to portray a character that reflects my roots. After 12B, people associated me with a city boy image, so I’m keen to challenge that perception. I believe that if I were to take on a rural, rustic role, the content would need to be substantial. Now that I’m planning to start my own production house, I might insist on including such a character in one of my projects.