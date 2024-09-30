Actor Rajinikanth hospitalised late on Monday for elective procedure, condition stable: Sources

Veteran actor Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai late on Monday, sources told PTI.

The 73-year-old is likely to undergo an elective procedure on Tuesday, they said and added that his condition was stable.

There has been no official communication from Rajinikanth's family or the hospital yet.

CNN-News18 reported that the Kollywood superstar was admitted to Apollo Hospital after experiencing stomach pain.

The report, citing a hospital source, added that the actor will undergo an elective procedure on Tuesday under the care of an interventional cardiologist in the hospital's cardiac cath lab.

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from PTI)