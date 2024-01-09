Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth-starrer 'Lal Salaam' gets a new release date

Billed to be a sports drama film based on cricket, Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. The most recent update is that the film will now be released on February 9.

Published: 09th January 2024 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth in a cameo appearance.

By Express News Service

Earlier, we had reported that Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming directorial, Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth in a cameo appearance, would be released during Pongal. However, it was later learned that the film had been dropped from the Pongal lineup.

The most recent update is that the film will now be released on February 9. The makers announced the same on their social media handles on Tuesday. 

Billed to be a sports drama film based on cricket, Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. The film features Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai, while Vishnu Vishal plays Thirunavukkarasu.

The name of Vikranth's character is yet to be revealed. Despite being a sports drama, the film is reported to have political relevance.

Lal Salaam has music composed by AR Rahman, marking his first-ever collaboration with Aishwarya. With cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy, the film has editing by Pravin Baaskar. 

(This story is originally appeared on Cinema Express)

TAGS
Lal Salaam Rajinikanth Aishwarya Rajinikanth Pongal release

