Sibi Sathyaraj's Ten Hours gets a release date

Sibi Sathyaraj, who was last seen in Vattam (2022), is gearing up for the release of next Ten Hours, directed by debutant Ilayaraja Kaliyaperumal. The film, which was earlier slated to be released in theatres during Pongal, will now be released on April 18, the makers announced along with a new trailer.

Sibi Sathyaraj plays a police officer who is investigating a murder that takes place on a moving bus. Like the title suggests, the events that lead up to the murder and the investigation is set to take place within a span of one night.

The second trailer provides a much deeper view on the events that happened before the murder and the ripple effect it causes to everyone associated with it. With all passengers coming under scrutiny, Sibi Sathyaraj has a long night ahead to solve this pressing case.

In an earlier post, the actor described the film to be a "gripping edge-of-the-seat thriller packed with lots of riveting and thrilling moments where every second counts."

Apart from Sibi Sathyaraj, the film also stars Gajaraj, Dileepan, Jeeva Ravi, Saravana Subbiah, and Raj Ayyappa in prominent roles.

On the technical crew, Ten Hours has music by KS Sundramoorthy, cinematography by Jai Karthik, editing by Lawrence Kishore and art direction by Arunshankar Durai. Latha Balu and Durgaini Vinoth produce the film under the Duvin Studios banner which will be presented by K Senthil under the Five star banner.