Avinash Prakash: Naangal is not an independent film

Avinash Prakash’s Naangal, a coming-of-age drama, which he describes as a film with an unfamiliar formula but with familiar emotions. It has been screened at the Rotterdam Film Festival, Mostra Sao Paulo International Film Festival, Jio MAMI Film Festival, and the Bengaluru International Film Festival. Produced by GVS Raju under the Kala Bhavashri Creations Banner, the film is set to release in theatres on April 18. Naangal is set in Ooty, between 1998 to 2000. Avinash says, "This time period was perfect for children to grow up, as there wasn’t a dearth of technology, but there wasn’t also an onslaught of it." While the film is a coming-of-age story where the father is a strict disciplinarian and is tough on his children, the way Avinash wanted the film to look was the contrary. He says, "Childhood is beautiful, but our experiences are not always good, so the goal was to create an interesting visual and emotional contrast." Mithun V, Rithik M, and Nithin D are the child actors who play brothers in the film. On the audition process, Avinash recalls that it was the easiest thing that he did. "The audition was planned for 30 days, and I expected it to run over two months. But the three child actors we selected came for the audition on the first day. All three of them are natives of Ooty. Their performances were beyond perfection," says the director.