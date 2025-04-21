Catherine Tresa Interview: Glamour doesn't necessarily mean skin show

Much of the film's fun factor was amplified by the entry of Vadivelu into Gangers, which marks the comedian's reunion with Sundar C after 15 years. On her experience working with the comedian, Catherine says, "I was always curious whether he was naturally funny in real life or if his humour was something he brought out only on screen. Turns out, he was absolutely hilarious in person." Despite their language barriers, the duo became good friends. "He has this childlike quality and his energy is infectious. We bonded through our limited understanding of each other’s languages." Naturally, her understanding of comedy and dialogue delivery improved with time. "While working together on scenes, he would constantly improvise, which made everything more lively and spontaneous. He was also helpful—he’d give me tips on how I could elevate my reactions and make the scenes better," she adds, underlining that a lot of hard work goes behind making people laugh.

Catherine's career has been an eclectic mix of commercial films and character-oriented roles— from Sarrainodu, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Paisa, Iddarammayilatho to Madras and Aruvam. When probed if it was a conscious choice to balance the two, she says, "All actors would love to play author-backed characters and at the same time, commercial films are important. I'm not saying that commercial films cannot have well-written characters. I've played a few well-written characters in commercial films," she notes. According to her, the definition of commercial films depends on the range of audiences it reaches. "For that matter, any film that reaches beyond a certain number of people is, in a way, commercial. My goal is to do meaningful characters in films that reach as many people as possible," she notes. While some roles might be stereotypical, she says the decision to take up the film isn’t always about the character. "Sometimes, it’s simply a good project. Other times, it’s about the team. I try to find projects that offer a balance between the two, so I can enjoy the best of both worlds," she elaborates.