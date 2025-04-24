Avinash Prakash Interview: For me, what matters is what Naangal means to the audience

The term coming-of-age cannot be used fast and loose with Naangal. It isn’t your usual story of everything being fine for a character who encounters a momentary hurdle, and after crossing it, the state of normalcy is returned. No matter how grown a character is, everyone has their set of ordeals. Avinash asserts that Naangal is also a slice-of-life film. But that slice is not saccharine like the conventional films in the genre. It has a unique taste to it. He says, “Children from any kind of family have a transformational phase. Be it a perfect family, or an average family, or a toxic family, every family goes through a certain phase that propels their growth.” Amongst the different ingredients that went into the film, Naangal’s portrayal of parental relationships acts as the dough that brings the different ingredients together. On the uniqueness of portraying those relationships, Avinash chooses to answer from the perspective of his film’s protagonist: children. “When we are kids, we are very impressionable. The behaviours of the parents will influence the behaviour of the children. So, in a situation where the father is the only caretaker for the children, he chooses to be a strict disciplinarian.” While the mother remains in the shadows for most of the film, the director says it was to show her helplessness. He says, “Throughout the film, we show the children being under the strenuous environment created by the father. The mother acts as a ray of hope for the kids and for the audience. She shows us that the kids can grow up in a different kind of environment too. But a husband, who is imposing, causes an emotional strain. With this, it may seem like she doesn’t care about the fate of the children. Instead of verbalising her helplessness, she internalises it. She cares, but she is helpless.” Regarding the relationship between the kids, Avinash says there is no fixed pattern for such a relationship. “For the outside world, they are going through unimaginable circumstances. But for those kids, they are just surviving. To them that is all that matters,” he explains.