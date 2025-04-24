DOP Jai Karthik Interview: Ten Hours was more about what to hide than what to show

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj's recent whodunnit thriller Ten Hours is receiving positive responses for its gripping narrative. Apart from the screenplay, the film is also noticed for its cinematography and lighting, given that the film is shown taking place in a moving bus in one night. The film's DOP Jai Karthik reveals that the film excited him as a cinematographer and made him more creative in enabling the storytelling. "I had previously worked in commercial films like Ayogya, where you will find several colours in the frame. I challenged myself not to be tempted to beautify any frame in Ten Hours," he says, adding that the premise of the film helped him win over this temptation, "It's one thing that the film unfolds in one night, the majority of the film is either outside or inside a running bus on the road. On top of that, the protagonist too frequently keeps moving. The screenplay left us with no options to place a generator and get inventive with the lights. So, most of the film was shot in natural light."



Jai goes on to elaborate on his process by giving examples of some scenes. "In the stadium fight scene, we did what we call 'the favour of light'. We shot the scene solely with the stadium lights and cut to close shots using the available light's favour," he adds. Jai Karthik says planning a shot in such a film involves deciding what not to show. "In films such as Ten Hours, what you hide is more crucial than what you reveal. What you leave in the dark is more important than what you throw light on. I guess most of those who have watched the film would not have noticed that we hid the bus' number plate till the climax. At the same time, it wouldn't have struck you as odd. Similarly, there would be a constant play of light and shadow in the interrogation scenes; we would have dimmed light on the suspects when the shot focuses on them," he explains.