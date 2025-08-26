Kayal Chandran: Prabu Solomon is a big influence in my love for animals

Chandran shot to fame with Kayal, which has become a part of his identity. Calling Kumki as his favourite film with animals, he says director Prabu Solomon's outlook on nature and animals is infectious, and it had a great influence on how he viewed animals. "I actually auditioned for Prabu sir's Kumki. I didn't make the cut. After he chose me for Kayal, I told him about my Kumki audition. Prabu sir promptly responded that he had imagined the male lead in Kumki differently and I seemed perfect for Kayal. So Kumki is always special for me; I like it for the rains, the forest, and the elephant. I don't have pets currently. While I find dogs to be cute, I don't like it when they lick me because I am a cleanliness freak. I don't like the idea of leaving them outdoors; they need to have a place inside the home."