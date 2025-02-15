Krishna to play a cop in 'KK 25'

After his role in the recent drama series Parachute on Disney+ Hotstar, actor Krishna Kulasekaran is set to don the police uniform again in a crime investigation thriller next.

Tentatively titled KK 25, the film is produced by Mahendraraj Santhosh Kumar and Kathiravan Karunanithi. The makers announced on Friday, coinciding with the occasion of Krishna’s birthday.

The film marks the debuts of both producer Mahendraraj of Manu Manthra Creations and director Balakrishnan, who served as a co-director on last year’s GV Prakash starrer Rebel. Balakrishnan will direct the film from his own screenplay. Production on the film is set to start in April. The makers describe it “as an edge-of-seat crime investigation thriller laced with lots of twists and turns.”

On the technical front, the film has cinematographer Gopal Krishnan, composer Kiran Surath N, editor Kavin Adithya, and art director Venkat Bala. The producers revealed through a press note that they plan to release the film in theatres worldwide by the end of the year. However, they are yet to disclose any information about the plot or rest of the cast.