'Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' cast interview: 'Gen Z is confused about what to expect from a relationship'

In 2002, Dhanush made his acting debut with the coming-of-age drama Thulluvadho Ilamai, which captured the pulse of young romance at the time. Two decades later, now in the director’s seat, Dhanush aims to portray the charm, chaos, and other nuances of contemporary relationships, with Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK). With an ensemble cast of young actors, most of which are making their acting debut, NEEK is all set to hit the theatres this Friday.

While Anikha Surendran is not new to the camera, with NEEK, the actor is stepping up to do a lead role for the first time. Her co-stars Ramya Ranganathan and Rabiya Khatoon share the rush of emotions they felt upon receiving the call to be cast in the Dhanush directorial. Ramya confesses that she was not looking for an acting opportunity when she got the call. “I was a corporate professional and a dancer.

When I got the call I thought it was a prank. This was completely unexpected but I was happy,” says Ramya. However, the happiness came with anxiety, which the actor reveals was quelled by the confidence instilled in her by Dhanush. On why the director chose her, Ramya recounts what Dhanush told her,

“He said I had expressive eyes and that he had a gut feeling that I would suit the character well.” Rabiya says, “I had done advertisements and I believe that is how they came to know about me. Dhanush sir said that they auditioned a lot of people for my role and that I was the only one that looked the most like my character.”

Since the film seems to rely on the dynamics between multiple characters, the team went through several bonding exercises and even rehearsed crucial scenes together. Rabiya adds, “Dhanush sir wanted us to be clear-minded, he didn’t want us to prepare. All he wanted was for us to focus and follow his instructions.”