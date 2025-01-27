‘Thrillers shouldn’t rely on twists’

TSK, who is known for comedy skits and mimicry performances since his television days, says he doesn’t feel bad about moving away from lighter roles post-Lubber Pandhu. The actor says, “Truth be told, I want every kind of role that would develop the actor in me. I love comedy, but that wasn’t the choice I made when I began performing in college.

Funny dramas and mimicry performances are expected in such events; that’s how I got into comedy.” He added that it was director Shanmugham (Diesel, Adangathey) who pushed him to do serious roles. “He once told me on the sets of Adangathey that I can do more with my Dravidian features. That is how I got the confidence to do Lubber Pandhu.”

The actor adds on a cautious note that he is looking for character-oriented roles and not just lead roles. “I was told there aren’t many character artists in the 30-35 age bracket and that I had the potential to capitalise on this untapped space. Offers to play the lead are coming my way but I am very picky about that. I will choose a lead role only if I am convinced that I am perfect for the role. Also, I want to do comedy as well,” he adds, saying that there needs to be a balance between comedy and intense films.

On working with a seasoned director like Sundar C, Mani says he was nervous for the first two days. “He is a master, and I approached him like a student. There are two kinds of actors: one who would give their fullest and bring about improvisation seeing the calibre of the director and the other who will be a part of the shoot just for the sake of it if they see no spark in a director. Thankfully, Sundar sir, being an experienced filmmaker, acknowledged my work and let things function as per my plan and gave his full cooperation to the shoot,” he says.

