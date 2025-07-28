Kuttram Kadithal 2 starts filming
The filming for Kuttram Kadithal 2, the sequel to the National Award winning film, Kuttram Kadithal, has begun. The sequel stars JSK Satish Kumar in the lead, who also produces the film. Shooting for the film will take place across South India, in places like Theni and Sirumalai, etc.
The story of the film follows a soon-to-be-retired government school teacher who, when about to be honoured by the Central Government, sees his life change as he is challenged, forced to confront with past secrets, and is forced with emotional reckonings.
The rest of the cast of the thriller includes Pandiyarajan, Appukutty, Balaji Murugadoss, Deepak, Pavel, Padman, PL Thenappan, Chandini Tamilarasan, Keerthi Chawla, Viji Chandrasekar, Lovelyn, Jovita Livingston, and Roshan, among others.
Alongside directing the film, SK Jeeva has also written the screenplay along with Satish. With music composed by DK, the rest of the technical crew includes Sathish G handling cinematography, CS Premkumar in charge of editing, and Mahesh Mathew handling stunts. P Arumugam is on board as the production executive.