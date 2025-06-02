Vikram Sugumaran, director of Madha Yaanai Koottam passes away

Director Vikram Sugumaran, known for helming films like Madha Yaanai Koottam and Raavana Kottam, passed away on Sunday. As per reports, the director was at Madurai to narrate a story to a producer. When he boarded a bus to return to Chennai, he suffered from a fatal cardiac arrest.
Actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, who last worked with Vikram in Raavana Kottam, took to his official X handle to condole the untimely demise of the director. “RIP, dearest brother Vikram Sugumaran. I’ve learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment. Gone too soon. You will be missed,” he wrote.
Vikram, who hailed from Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, was an erstwhile assistant to Balu Mahendra and worked with the filmmaker between 1999 and 2000 on several of his short films, including Julie Ganapathy. Having come to Chennai with the aspiration of becoming an actor, Vikram made his acting debut in Vetrimaaran’s Polladhavan. Eventually finding his passion in filmmaking, Vikram made his directorial debut with Madha Yaanai Koottam. The film, which hit theatres in 2013, starred Kathir, Oviya, and Viji Chandrashekar in lead roles, and opened to positive reviews. He also wrote dialogues for Vetrimaaran’s Aadukalam, which is set in Madurai.
After a long gap, Vikram directed Raavana Kottam, which hit theatres in 2023, 10 years after the release of Madha Yaanai Koottam. Reportedly, his final film, Therum Porum, was based on climbing and mountaineering.
His mortal remains are presently being brought to Chennai from Madurai. He is survived by his wife and children. Details regarding his final rites are awaited.
