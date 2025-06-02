Vikram Sugumaran, director of Madha Yaanai Koottam passes away

Director Vikram Sugumaran, known for helming films like Madha Yaanai Koottam and Raavana Kottam, passed away on Sunday. As per reports, the director was at Madurai to narrate a story to a producer. When he boarded a bus to return to Chennai, he suffered from a fatal cardiac arrest.

Actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, who last worked with Vikram in Raavana Kottam, took to his official X handle to condole the untimely demise of the director. “RIP, dearest brother Vikram Sugumaran. I’ve learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment. Gone too soon. You will be missed,” he wrote.