Kamal Haasan fans celebrate 'Thug Life,' others respond cautiously

Amid much hype, Thug Life has finally hit the theatres, except in Karnataka.

In Karnataka, the film is entangled in a controversy sparked by Kamal Haasan's "Kannada was born out of Tamil" remarks.

Outside Karnataka, the Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR fans are celebrating the movie, while other reviews are more cautious some even slamming the movie.

Netizens have come out with their reviews by now.

One AmuthaBharathi wrote on X: #ThugLife First half - Above average - Started off very well with a superb Vintage portion of 15 mins - #SilambarasanTR entry and O Maara song - #KamalHaasan elevating the film his performance on both Emotional & Action blocks - Trisha, Abhirami portions with KamalHaasan are super interesting - While in the mid of the first half the film has bit dropped in the screenplay & later on towards interval block picks up the phase - ARR BGM works partially at places First half ends off with a Bang on Face off of KH & STR