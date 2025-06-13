Raju Jeyamohan’s Bun Butter Jam gets release date

Raju Jeyamohan’s Bun Butter Jam is all set to hit theatres on July 18, the makers announced on Monday. The film is helmed by Raghav Mirdath, who made his directorial debut with Kalangalil Aval Vasantham.
Aadya Prasad and Bhavya Trikha play the female leads in Bun Butter Jam, which has the tagline ‘A game between Boomers and Gen-Z begins.’ The makers earlier said Bun Butter Jam is a story about Gen Z youth who learn to stay calm and face the present with a smile instead of swinging between the burdens of past pain and fears about the future.
The film also stars Saranya Ponvannan, Charlie, Michael Thangadurai, and VJ Pappu in supporting roles. Besides directing, Raghav also serves as the film's writer. Produced by Suresh Subramanian, the technical crew of Bun Butter Jam comprises music composer Nivas K Prasanna, cinematographer Babu Kumar IE, and editor John Abraham.