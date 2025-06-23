Vijay 51: Heroism and Beyond

Ghilli... Kadhalukku Mariyadhai... Thuppakki... These are some of the most frequent answers when people are the asked their favourite films of Vijay that established his fandom for the ages. But in a career of almost 33 years, there have been many facets of Vijay's performances that have added all-important layers to his stardom. Here's a quick understanding of the films that defied the stereotypes surrounding the actor, and yet played an important role in transforming Vijay, the actor, into Ilayathalapathy, the superstar, and Thalapathy, the demi-god.

The Vulnerable Hero

Chimbudeven's Puli dared to do something different with Vijay at his heights of superstardom. Around that time, it was a given that Vijay would play roles that knew how to be the alpha. However, in this 2015 film, for the longest time, he played the underdog. The first time we see him he is tightly clasping the feet of a villain, albeit in a humorous scene. Puli, similar to Bruce Banner's 'Super Soldier Serum', needs to consume a herbal potion to pretend to be a warrior 'Vedalam', or he's just be reduced to his ordinary self. Even though the film didn't explore this vulnerability explored satisfactorily, it shows the willingness of the star to once again embrace the aspect of his performance that made him a household name.

The Do-Badder Hero

In one of his biggest theatrical hits, Pokkiri (2007), Vijay does everything possible to make a hero look despicable and cold. Vijay's Tamizh doing all the undesirable things most of the time made me wonder, as a child, if the film had a hero. But as they say, it isn't over till it is over, and when Vijay walks in wearing khaki during the climax, and rights all the wrongs, one thing was clear about the Pokkiri Pongal for ages... It is always cool to see the good guy do bad things, of course, with a twist.

The Un-stoic Hero

Tamil cinema is often criticised for making emotional coldness look somehow cool when exuded by mass heroes. Unfortunately, most Vijay films have fed into this unhealthy trend. But there are films of his that break away from this trend as well. There is a scene in the actor's Thirumalai (2003) where he is invited by artist Selvam (Raghuvaran) for a feast, where Vijay, playing the titular role, confesses how much he yearned to call a place his home and people as his own. The film constantly puts Thirumalai, an orphan, in emotional turmoil, be it with his friendships or romantic relationships, and underlines his urge to have positive reinforcement. Ironically, this film also marked Vijay's successful foray into the action genre, and kickstarted a gradual move away from his emotionally charged roles.